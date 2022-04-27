Deputy Minister of Economy Narek Teryan was the special guest of the meeting with the members of the Russian “Atlanty” business club. Armenian-Russian businessmen took part in the event.

Narek Teryan presented the investment attractions in Armenia, the priority directions, referred to the opportunities to transfer the existing business from other countries to Armenia, answered the questions of the businessmen.

“The Ministry of Economy maintains close cooperation with business unions and associations, and continuously participates in discussions and meetings organized by them,” the ministry said in a statement.