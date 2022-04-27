Daniel Ioannisyan, coordinator of the “Union of Informed Citizens” NGO, writes on his Facebook page.

“The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister has invented some international standards for not stopping the cars accompanying the officials, he is trying to clean the blood of a 28-year-old pregnant girl.

On the contrary, there are many examples on the Internet, from Medvedev to the cars accompanying Obama, when the car involved in it stops as a result of an accident.

This official who keeps fakes with incomprehensible functions (see the infocom investigation) is just trying to clear the obvious guilt of the security forces. And the fault is that the security officers pushed the policemen of the battalion accompanying the traffic police to drive the most aggressively, they provided indulgence for the latter for a road bezpredel.

“Now, I emphasize once again, history has shown that many police and security officers feel above the public, share the guilt of the death of a 28-year-old pregnant girl; there is no need to clean up the guilt of those people with a false fabrication.”