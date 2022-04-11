The Institute of Geophysical Engineering Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia has studied the dependence of the formation of seismic signs on the mechanism of the source of expected strong earthquakes.

Mariam Mkrtchyan, head of research, senior researcher at the Institute of Seismology and Earthquake Prediction Laboratory, explains: “Studies have used the well-known fact that in the period preceding the expected strong (M≥6.0) earthquakes, periodic fluctuations of weak seismicity can be observed, which are observed in the epicenter of the expected earthquake in 3-5 years, reaching a maximum of 0.6-1.8 years ago.

In order to study the anomalous regime of weak seismicity in the epicenter of the expected strong earthquake, we conducted a retrospective analysis of the seismic situation prior to a number of strong earthquakes in the highlands of Armenia. The localization of the epicenter of the expected strong earthquake was localized according to the spatial-temporal picture of the epicenters of the previous weak earthquakes, based on the peculiarities of the background seismicity. The potential property of background seismicity has been confirmed. epicenters of weak earthquakes migrate over time to the epicenter of the expected strong earthquake. A process of grouping and centralization takes place. This phenomenon, which is a sign of strong earthquakes, is manifested in a wide range of energy levels of weak earthquakes. “

Weak or forward earthquakes preceding a strong earthquake are combined with creep events (landslides) along the fault. They can be used as seismic signals in solving earthquake prediction problems. This pattern was established in the Parkfield area of ​​the USA, in the area of ​​the San Andreas fracture.

However, earthquakes often occur, the mechanism of which is not related to creep phenomena; Such was the catastrophic earthquake in Spitak in Armenia in 1988. It did not have a series of forsaken earthquakes, only two forsooks took place. one very weak, the other with M = 3 magnitude, 16 hours before the strong shock. Data from other geophysical fields in the area before this earthquake also did not allow the detection of any significant anomaly that would be considered a sign. Certain atmospheric-biological signs were observed, which did not show an equal connection with this earthquake.

These features have been used to study the characteristics of physical processes occurring in strong earthquake epicenters by comparing them with the parameters of earthquake epicenter mechanisms.

“The result is that when the type of mechanism of an expected strong earthquake is a leap or an eruption, especially in the zone of high pressure, in the conditions of a sharp drop in the fracture plane – 60o, weak seismic activity is either absent or very weak, for example in Spitak. hearth zone. In the case of a slippery type mechanism, when creep shifts occur in the tectonic suture zone of the fault system, seismicity is activated in the form of spatial-temporal distribution specific to weak earthquakes, such as Van’s 1976 և 2011 in the Anatolian fault zone. during strong earthquakes. Thus, the comparison of earthquake data with the parameters of the epicenter mechanisms և further analysis shows that in the perception of the expected strong earthquake epicenters it is often necessary to take into account the specifics of seismic seismic areas, fault zones, “said Mariam Mkrtchyan.

The works were carried out within the framework of thematic-basic financing programs of the Department of Seismology of the Institute of Geophysics and Engineering Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia after Nazarov.

The main results of the work were reported in “Geocosmic Problems” in St. Petersburg «” Spitak Earthquake in 30 Years After. Experience և Perspectives “conferences. It was suggested to submit the article to the “Universal Journal of Geoscience”.

