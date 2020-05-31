The demystification of Kim Jong-un | Jonathan Bouquet | From the Observer

I’m grateful to Rodong Sinmun, newspaper of North Korea (not a phrase I assumed that I might ever write), for introducing me to the phrase chukjibeop.

The journal of the nation’s ruling get together has needed to confess, most likely with a heavy coronary heart, that the regime’s leaders are not in fact able to bend time and space, the phrase’s that means, and that Kim Jong-un doesn’t possess mystical powers. “In realistic terms, a person cannot suddenly disappear and reappear by folding space,” the paper admitted.

Frankly, I discover this announcement a bit of a disappointment and simply hope that the editor cleared this with Kim earlier than going to press. Still, as Kim himself stated just lately: “Mystifying a leader’s revolutionary activity and appearance would result in covering the truth.” Even so, with no extra shape-shifting leaders, I really feel that a bit of magic has left the world.

To extra earthbound issues. Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, has been musing on the form of the restoration of our battered economic system. “It’s perhaps still a V but it’s a relatively lopsided V and the risks to that probably lie on the downside.” Mmm. Economics will not be my robust go well with however, at a guess, I’d say he hasn’t a lot of a clue both.

Most neologisms go away me chilly however, simply often, they work somewhat nicely. Such is the case with “quaranteens”, these younger folks whose instructional hopes appear to be taking a beating. That is except they’re simply snowflakes in disguise, wherein case they need to simply brace up.

And so, inevitably, to Dominic Cummings. Channel 4 News supplied up a usually belligerent speaking head, who claimed that the adviser “literally drove a coach and horses through the regulations”. No remark.

•Jonathan Bouquet is an Observer columnist