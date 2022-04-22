Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan referred to the actions of the struggle starting in Armenia, emphasizing their importance not only for Armenia, Artsakh, but for the whole region. Another very important end, according to the political scientist, could be to make the Armenian people a political and geopolitical factor again.

«․․․ The agenda of our struggle is much more comprehensive than it may seem at first glance. This is not just a plan to save Artsakh and Armenia. Nor, moreover, only to liberate the country from capitulators and traitors. Of course, these two should be our main goal. But we will achieve that goal if we can solve the most important problem – to make the Armenian people a political and geopolitical factor again. Our people must know exactly what is happening around us and in us. Our people must again have guidelines; our people must restore the opportunity to make decisions in their own interest. And for that no one needs to be taught anything. You just have to be honest in your dealings with the people and be ready for great sacrifices.

Second, the demonstrations starting in Armenia will predetermine the future not only of Armenia and Artsakh, but of the whole region, possibly other regions as well. The opposition must be well aware of this, always aware that every word spoken in Yerevan will be heard not only in our streets and squares, but also in Moscow, Brussels, Washington and other geopolitical centers. This is a good opportunity to return to the great politics of Armenia’s rebirth, which must be used by all means.

So, by God, dear friends. “Let all your most honest intentions be realized,” the political scientist wrote in his telegram channel.