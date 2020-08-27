The Democrat’s ‘Deal With the Devil’ With Black Lives Matter Blows Up In Their Face

The political landscape of the 2020 election was rocked in early March with the introduction of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. The shutdowns and media-inspired hysteria knocked the sky-rocketing Trump economy to a grinding stop.

For a couple of months, it appeared that COVID-19 would completely modify the political landscape for 2020 and supply Democrats with an opening– as Trump’s greatest political card, the economy, appeared to end up being a liability.

Then, thanks to President Trump’s management and the resourcefulness and persistence of the American employee, the economy roared back, even in the middle of the pandemic. The economy, which bottomed out in April, started a remarkable recovery in May.

Democrats Need a New Issue to Run On

Suddenly, the Democrats opening on the economy appeared to be escaping, and with it their opportunities of recording the White House, holding the House, and retaking the Senate in November of 2020.

But, simply as the economy started to rebound in early June, Democrats would be handed another possible political opening to make use of in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25 th and by early June demonstrations over his death had actually infected nearly every major US city.

In the instant consequences of Floyd’s death there was a chance for the nation to come …