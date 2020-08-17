The Democratic convention in the age of a pandemic: hundreds of live feeds and four stages

Critics have actually derided the political conventions as a glorified TELEVISION program for numerous election cycles. This year, that’s what it actually genuinely is: a tv production with live shots and brief clips from all throughout the nation.
From CNN’s Jessica Dean: “The Democrats’ virtual convention will feature hundreds of live feeds from across the country and four stage set-ups located in New York City, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Wilmington, Delaware, according to a source who has seen recent convention plans.”
“The entirely virtual convention will feature emcees to lead the evening’s two hour program, with those people broadcasting primarily out of the LA studio, according to the source,” Dean composed. “Additionally there will be live speakers from across the country every night broadcasting from historic and symbolic locations which will thematically reinforce their remarks.”