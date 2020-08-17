The Democratic convention in the age of a pandemic: hundreds of live feeds and four stages

Critics have actually derided the political conventions as a glorified TELEVISION program for numerous election cycles. This year, that’s what it actually genuinely is: a tv production with live shots and brief clips from all throughout the nation.

The Democrats’ huge program starts on Monday– “the slimmed-down convention will be a mix of live and prerecorded speeches and highly produced visual elements,” the NYT’s Astead W. Herndon and Reid J.Epstein wrote Sunday Their story brought a Milwaukee byline, however kept in mind that “there will be no official business conducted in Milwaukee.” A virtual convention, certainly …

From CNN’s Jessica Dean: “The Democrats’ virtual convention will feature hundreds of live feeds from across the country and four stage set-ups located in New York City, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Wilmington, Delaware, according to a source who has seen recent convention plans.”

“The entirely virtual convention will feature emcees to lead the evening’s two hour program, with those people broadcasting primarily out of the LA studio, according to the source,” Dean composed. “Additionally there will be live speakers from across the country every night broadcasting from historic and symbolic locations which will thematically reinforce their remarks.” >> > > The Daily Beast compared the convention to the DNC’s “Most Important Zoom Meeting” ever… Behind the scenes with Ricky Kirshner Hundreds of individuals are producing this giant Zoom call. They are led by the DNC’s executive manufacturer because 1992, …

