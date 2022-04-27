In case of paying for Russian gas in rubles, the price of fuel will remain unchanged, paying in rubles will not affect the tariff in any way, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

“The demand to pay for gas in rubles is not blackmail. Russia has been a reliable supplier of energy resources to its consumers, it remains faithful to its contractual obligations,” Peskov said.

According to him, a new version of payment has been introduced because “some countries have taken” unprecedented unfriendly steps. ”