Former RA Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan referred to the recent statement made by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly on April 13 that “for the first time after a few days after the war I learned that there was a problem with the helmet and the body armor in the army.”

I declare responsibly that the demand for armaments և military equipment, including helmets և for armor is presented in detail in the “Armaments” military equipment development program, which was last reaffirmed by the Government of the Republic of Armenia during Nikol Pashinyan’s tenure.

To be continued …, “Tonoyan’s statement reads.

