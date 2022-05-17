A delegation of high-ranking officials is leaving for Turkey from Russia. The delegation headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will have a meeting on economic issues in a number of departments on May 18.

According to the pro-government Yeni Şafak newspaper, the agenda of the Russian delegation will be investing in Turkey. The businessmen of the delegation will assess investment opportunities in Turkey.

The next topic on the agenda of the inter-delegation negotiations will be the issue of disruptions related to the transportation of commercial goods.

The source reports that in 2022 As a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the trade turnover between Turkey and Russia decreased, while last year the total amount was 33 billion 25 million dollars.

It is noted that a number of European companies have left the Russian market due to the EU sanctions against Russia. Starting this month, Russia will not be able to buy any products from the EU or Africa.

The delegations of the two countries will discuss steps aimed at involving Turkish companies in the Russian market.

It should be reminded that earlier a telephone conversation took place between the “presidents of Russia” in Turkey, during which Recep Tayyip Erdo ։an invited Vladimir Putin to Turkey to attend a high-level business forum.

Source: Ermenihaber.am