The DeFi craze continues as exchanges rush to list popular tokens

OKEx is the newest cryptocurrency exchange to get on the DeFi bandwagon. On August 28, they revealed listings for 8 various DeFi tokens, consisting of Band Protocol (BAND), SIMPLY (JST), REN, Reserve Rights (RSR),Yearn financing (YFI), Nexus Mutual (wNXM), YFII.finance (YFII), and Tellor (TRB). These brand-new listings broaden their DeFi suite to an overall of 27.

OKEx’s CEO, Jay Hao, applauded the DeFi sphere, specifying:

“OKEx has been keenly observing the DeFi market dynamics and trying our best to collaborate with high-quality innovative DeFi projects that show the most potential. We are very encouraged to see so many excellent projects emerging in the market, as this also indicates that the DeFi space is developing rapidly.”

OKEx is definitely not alone in its dedication to this specific element of Blockchain’s community. In April, Binance provided a brand-new DeFi token backed by the crypto possession, Ontology (ONT). Built on Binance Chain and governed by a series of criteria understood as BEP2, the brand-new token passes the name ONT-33D, a Binance representative informed Cointelegraph.

Back in June, Coinbase revealed assistance for the popular DeFi job, Compound (COMPENSATION).

Huobi Global likewise just recently noted Band Protocol (BAND) on August 10, and Poloniex noted the Decentr DeFi token in July.