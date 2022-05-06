The decision on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine should be in the interests of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, said Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

“We are interested in a speedy settlement of the conflict in the neighboring country. The solution to this issue must be found, but it must be based on the balance of interests that are fundamentally important for Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

By and large, it’s not possible where the talks will take place ․ It is possible that there will be a clear result that will be beneficial to all parties. “It is also the sincere interest of all parties in resolving the conflict,” Ria Novosti quoted Makey as saying.