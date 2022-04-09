Former US President Bill Clinton considers the policy of NATO enlargement to be fair, despite Russia’s objections. In an interview with The Atlantic magazine, the former US President noted that he once expressed readiness to include Russia in the North Atlantic Alliance.

“Recently, some circles have been criticizing NATO’s enlargement policy, noting that it was provoked by Russia, and that grounds have been created for Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. “The decision to expand was retroactive. Both before and now, I think it was the right decision,” Clinton said.

The outbreak of the conflict was conditioned by Bill Clinton on the fact that Russia does not “prefer” democracy as a value, “did not give priority” to it, adding that he once “did everything to help Russia make the right choice” to become one of the great democrats of the 21st century.

“During this time, we have kept the doors of NATO open for possible future membership by Russia in the alliance. “I made it clear to Yeltsin, and later I reaffirmed my position to his successor, Vladimir Putin,” Clinton said.