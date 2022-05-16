Aravot.am’s interlocutor is Arthur Harutyunyan, the lawyer of the detained Avetik Chalabyan, a member of the “Consolidation” initiative.

– It became clear that during the confrontation with Avetik Chalabyan, Tornik Aliyan refused to give his pre-trial testimony, but that did not prevent the court from deciding to detain Chalabyan for two months. How do you describe the situation, what is Avetik Chalabyan’s case about in general?

– The accusation was based on only one edited “secret recording which is inadmissible evidence in the sense of law”, even in that recording, Avetik Chalabyan does not claim or express any material interest in offering rallies. There is no evidence in the case to substantiate the reasonable suspicion that Avetik Chalabyan may have committed the act of which he is illegally charged. Yes, you were right: even Tornik Aliyan insisted during the face-to-face interrogation that Avetik Chalabyan never offered him money or other material interest to participate in the rallies. Avetik Chalabyan was illegally detained in these conditions.

– What is the reason for such a “special” attitude towards Avetik Chalabyan?

– In our opinion, what is being done to Avetik Chalabyan is a pure political persecution, as he was arrested for an act that is not a crime under the new Criminal Code, which will come into force on July 1, so the criminal prosecution against Avetik Chalabyan , by force of law, is subject to termination. In these conditions, to assume that Avetik Chalabyan would have avoided the investigation, would have hindered the investigation, is either someone’s sick imagination, or a special punitive action. As for the political goals of such pressure, let me not dwell on their content, as it is beyond the scope of my professional activity.

– You have announced that you will appeal the detention decision. On what grounds are you going to appeal? What are your expectations from the court?

– Yes, of course we will appeal, but one of the strangeness of this case is that we have not yet received a court decision, so we do not have the arguments that we need to address in the appeal. Naturally, we expect an impartial investigation from the Criminal Court of Appeal, but what is being done already suggests to us that maybe our expectations are exaggerated.

Nelli GRIGORYAN