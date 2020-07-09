The DeathAdder V2 Mini is Razer’s latest shrunken gaming mouse

Razer has announced a miniature version of the DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse, expanding its lineup of shrunken peripherals beyond the Razer Viper Mini. It’s called the DeathAdder V2 Mini, and it maintains the same hourglass design and simple button layout that mostly mirrors that of the larger version. Though, with a smaller size, people with smaller hands or even a claw grip style now get an opportunity to comfortably enjoy most of what the best wired gaming mouse currently available provides. This new model is launching around the globe today, and it costs $49.99.

The DeathAdder V2 Mini is very lightweight, at 62 grams, with no option for additional weights, also it features an optical sensor with 8,500 DPI sensitivity. Razer’s fast, accurate optical switches that have found their way into the majority of its products and services are here, too. The company promises up to 70 million clicks throughout their lifetime. This smaller mouse has a backlit Razer logo in its middle that may be customized in the company’s free Synapse software.

Like the larger model, it features a cloth-coated Speedflex cable and PTFE feet on the underside, both which aid in letting the mouse glide along a mouse pad without much resistance. Aside from the sheer size, both big physical differences listed below are that the Mini has just one button for switching the DPI, compared to two in the full-sized version. Also, its side buttons are smaller but still an easy task to reach for.

The DeathAdder V2 Mini is matte-textured, but it may possibly feel a touch too small if you’re from the full-sized version or too slippery in the event that you usually make use of a different mouse that has grippy sides. Razer wants to allow you to modify the grippiness here to your liking with the sheet of anti-slip polyurethane grip tape with 3M adhesive that comes included.

There are four pieces in the box, one for each side of the mouse, aswell for each of the main mouse buttons. They’re subtle and don’t really change the general look of the mouse all that much. You may want to add all four according to your grip style or for the kinds of games you like to play. I found they were an easy task to install, and just adding one bit of it made this miniature version much easier to handle while I played games.

Razer also confirmed today that it now sells grip tape for several of its other mice for $9.99 each, like the Viper, Viper Mini and Viper Ultimate, Basilisk Ultimate, Basilisk V2, Basilisk X Hyperspeed, and the DeathAdder V2.