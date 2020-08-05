‘The deadline is super short’ – Tuchel still not optimistic PSG’s Mbappe will be fit for Champions League return

Thomas Tuchel says he still does not expect Kylian Mbappe to be fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s upcoming Champions League clash with Atalanta despite the forward’s best efforts.

Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during PSG’s Coupe de France victory over Saint-Etienne, with the French forward seen on crutches for the ensuing celebration.

Shortly after, the club announced that Mbappe was facing a three-week absence, one that would keep him out of the Champions League opener on August 12.

Tuchel stated that it would take a “miracle” for Mbappe to be fit for the match against Atalanta, while team-mate Ander Herrera was a bit more hopeful as he said the club was “optimistic”.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also weighed in on Mbappe’s status, saying that he expects Mbappe to do whatever it takes to be fit for the upcoming match.

Ahead of a friendly against Sochaux on Wednesday, Tuchel says Mbappe is still doubtful, but the club will meet on Saturday to reassess Mbappe’s status.

“I have no idea,” Tuchel told beIN Sports. “I see Kylian every day. He’s at the training centre. He works hard with the physiotherapists almost 24 hours a day.

“But the deadline is short, super short. We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that…