The deadline for submitting documents for deferment of compulsory military service is April 30, 2022, the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs.

“In accordance with the requirements of the RA Government Decision N 451-N of April 12, 2018, citizens with significant achievements in the field of science and education can apply to the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports from April 1, 2022 for deferment of compulsory military service. until April 30, 2022 inclusive.

Please ումը the application (according to the submitted horse) և the originals of the necessary documents in accordance with the requirements of the RA Government Decision N 451-N of April 12, 2018 ներկայացնել submit their copies to the General Department of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture և Sports և receive the application to enter the Ministry Receipt on the subject, “reads the message spread by the Ministry of Education and Science.