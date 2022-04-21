The deadline for submission of bids has been extended within the framework of the pre-qualification process for the construction of about 60 km of the Sisian-Kajaran road section of the North-South road corridor Tranche 4.

RA MTA “Road Department” Foundation in 2022 On February 16, 2012, it announced the pre-qualification process for the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran km 0 + 000-km 60 + 022 road section of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program.

It should be noted that in the Sisian-Kajaran section of Tranche 4, it is planned to build a new road of the second technical category with a total length of about 60 km, including 27 bridges with a total length of 4.7 km and 9 tunnels with a total length of 12.5 km (the longest is Bargushat tunnel. 8.6 km long).

The deadline for submitting pre-qualification applications is 2022. June 09 at 15:00 (Yerevan time).

More details can be found at the following links: https://ecepp.ebrd.com/respond/6A8T7W9M73, https://armroad.am/en/procurement/tenders