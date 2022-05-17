A few days ago, the government published a 6-point response through Edmon Marukyan, which was sent in response to Azerbaijan’s 5-point response. Hraparak asked Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction, to comment on those points.



– On May 13, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia Edmon Marukyan made public proposals on Armenia’s proposals in response to the five principles presented by Baku. What would you say about that document, does it meet your expectations?

– First of all, it is difficult to call the presented points a document. It is just ridiculous when there is such a level of response on behalf of the state, from the structure to the content. This is just a disgrace. As for the question whether it meets our expectations, I can say for sure no. There was no clear response to the five principles presented by Baku, to which, by the way, the Armenian authorities had already given their consent at the highest level, moreover, such a reaction reaffirmed the statement that these authorities fully agree and go to normalize relations with Azerbaijan.

With these six points, in fact, Nikol Pashinyan and his team recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, do not touch upon the right of Artsakh to self-determination in any way, reaffirm the fact of lowering the bar on the status of Artsakh. So, the five principles presented by Azerbaijan, the first three of which, directly or indirectly, were exclusively aimed at renouncing Artsakh once and for all, these authorities respond by stating that “for the Armenian side, guaranteeing the security of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians, respecting their rights and freedoms The issues of determining the final status of Karabakh. “

Attention: not a word about the right of the Artsakh Armenians to self-determination, the realization of that right without restrictions, not a word about the fact that the final status of Artsakh should be clarified as a guarantee of the rights and security of the Artsakh Armenians, quite the opposite.

It is obvious that such a reaction to Baku’s proposals and the publicization of that reaction in this way solve some problems for the authorities. It serves the interests of Azerbaijan, including legitimizing Azerbaijani aggression. Along with all this, it is also obvious that it has nothing to do with the national and state interests of Armenia and Artsakh. It is another defeatist gesture by these authorities, which has become a symbol of defeat.

In general, the de facto government of our country did not understand that it represents a state, and as it really is, it presents itself to the world and thus defends our interests like a beaten oyster. What is the answer you give? They tell you that we have come to listen to you by 5 points, you say yes, but there is no spit on my face? Do you understand where you are, do you understand what you are playing with? Do you not have a history textbook in your home? Coincidentally, by mistake, very temporary. Get out, guys, that’s not your thing.