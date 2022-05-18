By the order of the director of the Assessment and Testing Center, the dates of the 2022 joint exams have been approved. According to the order, the following days are defined for joint exams, according to the subjects. 7.06.2022: թ:. – “Biology”, “Geography”, 10.06.2022: թ:. – “Foreign languages” (“English”, “French”, “German”, “Italian”, “Spanish”), 14.06.2022: թ:. – “Armenian language և Armenian literature”, 17.06.2022: թ:. – “Mathematics” 21.06.2022: թ:. – “Armenian History”, “Physics”, 24.06.2022: թ:. – “Chemistry”, “Russian language”. RA: KGMS: MINISTRY: PUBLICITY: WITH: CONNECTIONS: AND: INFORMATION: DEPARTMENT:

