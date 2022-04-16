Accompanied by Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Kumayri Police Department in Gyumri, where he attended an event dedicated to the launch of the Shirak Region Patrol Service, the RA Government reported.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matjosyan, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan, Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security Andranik Kocharyan, Human Rights Defender , Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Lynn Tracey and others.

Prime Minister Pashinyan first congratulated the Police officers on their professional holiday.

“Dear servants,

Management staff,

Dear Chief of Police,

Dear members of the Government,

Representatives of the executive power,

Deputies of the National Assembly,

Distinguished foreign diplomats accredited in Armenia,

Dear Colleagues,

Congratulations to all of us on the occasion of the Police Day of the Republic of Armenia. I would like to express my satisfaction that we are celebrating Police Day 2022 with such an innovation, when the Patrol Police starts their work in Shirak and Lori marzes. This is a new breath for the police of the Republic of Armenia, which should raise the quality of our work to a new level.

But I also want to emphasize that when we are constantly emphasizing the involvement of new, fresh forces in the police system, it does not mean that we underestimate the service that the police of the Republic of Armenia has provided so far. The patrol police, I think, are a very good example of this consolidation, when the experienced police forces unite, unite with new people who have never served in the Police before. This lays the foundation for new relations, which is in line with the democratic level that the Republic of Armenia is today.

I would like to emphasize that our goal and vision is that the citizen of the Republic of Armenia should respect the police, because to respect the police means to respect the law. The police of the Republic of Armenia must respect the citizen, because to respect the citizen means to respect the right. But this set of law is the rule of law, the rule of law, the equality of all before the law, the formation of the rule of law. And I want us not to underestimate this reform that is taking place.

First of all, I would like to thank the patrol officers who started their service in the capital in July 2021, during which time they undoubtedly earned the respect of the citizens. And I also want to thank the police officers, conventionally speaking, the old officers, who have passed on their experience, knowledge, devotion, will pass on to the patrol service. I would like to thank all our partners who are contributing to these crucial cornerstone reforms, emphasizing the leadership of the Police of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, the Deputy Prime Ministers, the Office of the Prime Minister, our international partners, emphasizing the European Union և US support provided. I would like to express my special thanks to the representatives of the civil society, who play their role, make every effort to make these reforms perfect from time to time, because, let’s face it, not everything goes smoothly from the very first stage, but especially in the face of these difficulties. It is very important that we record our will to move forward, our ability to move forward, our determination to implement reforms.

Dear attendees,

Today we celebrate the Police Day of the Republic of Armenia with the launch of the Patrol Police in Shirak and Lori marzes. The day is festive, we are celebrating Police Day today in very bright colors. And against this background, I especially want us to remember and pay our respects to all the police officers who were killed during the 44-day war, who were killed in the first Karabakh war, while standing firm in the defense of the Homeland and the rule of law. I would also like to remind you that, in fact, the first units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia were police units, on the basis of which the Armenian Army was later formed. And so I suggest a minute of silence in honor of the memory of all our martyrs, emphasizing the police today. ”

After a minute of silence, the Prime Minister addressed the patrol officers and said: “Today you will officially carry out your service for the first time. I want the citizen of the Republic of Armenia, a law-abiding citizen, to feel confident, safe, secure, respected, valued, and have a problem with the law as a result of cooperation with other police departments of your service. to know that his violation will not go unanswered. And this is not a whim, but a necessary action to protect and preserve the rights and freedoms of the society.

I once again congratulate all of us on the occasion of Police Day and wish good luck to the patrol police of Shirak region. “

The Prime Minister then presented state awards to a group of police officers on the occasion of their professional holiday. In particular, the Deputy Head of the RA Police Patrol Service, Head of the Monitoring and Analysis Department, Major of the Police David Ohanyan was awarded the Medal of Gratitude for his bravery, dedication, legality and contribution to the maintenance of public order. Yervand Nikoyan, Chief of the Arabkir Division of the Yerevan City Police Department, Major Yervand Nikoyan, Commander of the Battalion Accompanying the Yerevan City Police Department, Colonel Armen Aveti Ghazaryan, 1st Deputy Chief of Staff of the N Military Unit Lieutenant Colonel Grigor Shahinyan, Chief of the 1st Deputy Commander-in-Chief.

After the awarding ceremony, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was introduced to the technical capabilities and equipment of patrol cars.

The Prime Minister also visited the newly established operative control center of Shirak region, got acquainted with the implemented works and technical equipment.