The day Bristol toppled Colston – and a nation began to search its soul | UK news

After the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was hauled to the ground last weekend, a series of black Bristolians clambered on his empty plinth and spoke from one’s heart about racism and the struggle for equality in the city and beyond.

“This city needs to change,” declared Bristol rapper Wish Master, to a glinting wall of cameraphones held aloft by a huge selection of black and white hands. “Ask any black person here today and they will tell you about racism.”

“It is time to take a stand together and fight this racist system,” urged an other woman in the crowd, who joined him on the dusty plinth. “Think about your children. Don’t turn the other cheek. Don’t say it has nothing to do with me. We can change things.”

Soon afterwards Colston’s hollow bronze effigy was rolled, pushed and dragged a third of a mile by a joyous crowd towards the harbourside. When one group sick and tired of the effort of shifting the half-tonne monument, another took its place. Then the spray-painted, cracked statue grew up upright with what seemed like the collective may possibly of protesters before being tipped over a barrier into the grimy waters below.

Few of those people could have imagined that their actions would spark a searching nationwide debate about slavery and colonialism – which could change the way our cities look, the way we think about our past and spur on further struggles against racism. Yet that’s what is now unfolding in towns and cities in the united states – despite signs of a backlash from the far right and senior Conservative political figures, including Boris Johnson.

Within days, the statue of another slave trader, Robert Milligan, who owned 526 slaves in Jamaica, was removed from beyond your Museum of London Docklands. Liverpool University agreed to rename a student hall of residence named after former prime minister William Gladstone, who opposed abolition in the 1830s (but later called slavery “the foulest crime”). Meanwhile, 1000s of Black Lives Matter protesters, backed by Oxford city council, required the removal of a memorial in Oriel College to British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, who supported apartheid-style measures in southern Africa.

These may be the to begin many controversial statues to end up in museums, with watchfully curated displays putting them in context rather than being uncritically displayed in streets and squares. London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has setup a commission to review all of the landmarks in the administrative centre. More than 100 Labour councils have pledged to review monuments and statues on public land to ensure they represent local people’s values.









The empty plinth in the town centre surrounded by protesters’ banners. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA



In Bristol, where everything began 1 week ago, there is certainly a sense of excitement at the likelihood of deeper, lasting change, as well as pride among the mainly young anti-racist protesters who finally succeeded where generations of activists had failed. The ladies who were central to organising the BLM march in the city on Sunday, which drew some 10,000 supporters, can still hardly believe it. “The impact of it has been insane. It has gone global,” said Yvonne Muringi, 20, who’s a student at the University of the West of England. “We’ve had messages of support from everywhere.”

Although it was maybe not the aim of the demonstration, she understands why protesters took matters to their own hands, and is pleased Colston ended up in the harbour – even though he has since been fished out by Bristol city council. “People have been trying to get it taken down ‘the right way’ for decades. They’ve been trying long before I was even alive,” she says. “But they have been completely disregarded and black voices in the city haven’t been heard.”

Historians and activists had been campaigning to eliminate the statue for many years. There were countless petitions, debates and proposals for reworded plaques, but nothing changed.

The youngest member of the organising team, Tiffany Lyare, 16, was adament that Colston’s charitable deeds in no way composed for the transportation of thousands of Africans into slavery. “The statue was glorifying the acts of a slave trader,” she says. “He gave some money to schools and good causes but it was blood money.”

Some – especially observers abroad – have expressed surprise that a slave trader was still standing in a supposedly progressive city such as for instance Bristol, with a plaque that made no reference to the 84,000 people that he enslaved and instead declared the monument had been “erected by the citizens of Bristol as a memorial of one of the most wise and virtuous sons of their city”.

The statue was actually set up in 1895, more than 170 years after Colston died. The city’s Victorian business and political elites were desperate to pacify increasingly radical stirrings in the reduced classes with a unifying civic culture, which harked back to Bristol’s supposed entrepreneurial, seafaring heyday. Professor Madge Dresser – who’s poised to join a new commission set up by the city council to examine Bristol’s past – said the Victorians settled on Colston due to his apparent record of philanthropy. “There was a growing threat from organised labour and unskilled labour so they really wanted to rally people around a Bristol figure rather than on class lines,” she said.













A plan of the layout of a slave ship. Bristol’s wealth was due in no small part to profits from the slave trade. Photograph: Christopher Jones/Alamy



“All these ritualised traditions were created following his death. There were civic processions. Schools were named after him. Flowers were laid at his statue,” said Dresser. “Some of these continued well into the 21st century.”

Lawyer Marti Burgess, who chairs the Black South West Network and the St Paul’s carnival, recalled that in the 1980s her brother used to have to walk more than three miles from his school to the statue in a procession to mark Colston’s birthday. “He was given a Colston bun [a type of cake named after the slave trader] and was raised to venerate him,” she said. “It was only in the 90s that we became aware of our history and began pushing for change.”

Yet there remains in some quarters of Bristol an attachment to Colston. “People might have had their first date under that statue,” says Dresser. “They are fond of it because they see Colston as a philanthropist.” Some people, she said, had been horrified by the “lawlessness” of the statue’s removal.

An online survey of more than 10,000 Bristol Post readers last week discovered that 61% supported the people who pulled down the statue, with more than half wanting Colston’s name to be removed from all streets, institutions and landmarks in the town. But nearly a third wanted no change.

Most of Colston’s erstwhile defenders appear to be keeping a low profile or distancing themselves from the man they once glorified. The influential Society of Merchant Venturers, which counted Colston as a member and continues to manage three institutions in the town that bear his name, issued a statement on Friday night backing removing the statue.

Burgess, who became the first black member of the society this season, said the charitable organisation, which runs nine schools and manages 220 acres of parkland in the town, used to have a display of Colston’s hair and toenails at its headquarters. “It is ridiculous that an organisation with that influence and power is so unrepresentative of the city.”

Few now want to publicly defend a statue of a slave trader. Colston’s most ardent local supporter, councillor Richard Eddy – who resigned as deputy leader of the Conservative group after brandishing a gollywog doll in 2001 – claimed Colston was a hero to generations of Bristolians. “He was a hero because of his charitable good works, which still benefit us today,” he said. “That view has been endorsed in the many emails and calls I’ve had. I certainly wasn’t talking about his involvement in slavery. Obviously, I detest that and I think every human being would.”

Bristol’s mayor, Marvin Rees, is wanting to walk a tightrope on the matter. “There’s clearly an incredible excitement and an elation among some people that the statue has been pulled down. I shared it because it was an affront to me,” that he said. “But there are other people who feel that Colston is integral to what Bristol is and by extension to who they are.”



You’ve got to make a distinction between symbols and real stuff. You cannot use symbols to pay the bills Marvin Rees, mayor of Bristol



Although he can’t be seen to condone criminal damage, he’s also keen to steer clear of the simplistic condemnations of the crowd. “There was one act of criminal damage – it was focused. If it was mindless it would have just exploded all over the place and there would have been violent confrontations. That didn’t happen. Instead there were 10,000 people focused on one statue. That suggests thought,” he said.

Rees is especially irritated by claims that he must have removed the statue earlier in the day. He said that he had far more pressing issues, such as for instance tackling the inequalities that blighted the town. “It would be a little bit odd after all these decades that you blame the black guy for Colston,” that he said. “It wasn’t on my list of priorities. You’ve got to make a distinction between symbols and real stuff. You can’t use symbols to pay the bills.”

Bristol is a diverse city, with 16% of the population belonging to a black or minority ethnic group. But it is also perhaps one of the most divided cities in the country. The Runnymede Trust found in 2017 that ethnic minorities in Bristol faced greater disadvantages in education and employment compared to average for England and Wales. Almost everyone in the debate agrees that the structural racism and inequalities that hold back so many non-white people in the city will prove harder to tear down than Colston’s statue.

For now, Colston’s dented, metal carcass has been held in a undisclosed location. It has been scrubbed clean of harbour filth ready to display in a museum along side the grappling rope used to pull it down and a number of the 500 banners left across the empty plinth. Many are glad he’s no longer spoiling their visits to the centre and there is also some pride that the actions of a Bristol crowd prompted soul-searching elsewhere. “Bristol was one of the first cities to catch on to the slave trade and it made a vast fortune,” says Burgess. “It is therefore fitting that this city has started a debate about racism and history.”