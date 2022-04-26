One of the groups of the opposition “Resistance Movement” has been moving from Tigranashen to Yerevan since the morning of April 26.

The citizens who joined the march are also led by Anna Grigoryan, a deputy of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly. According to him, Armenia and Artsakh are at the most decisive stage in history today, so we must be united and not give up under any circumstances.

“Now more than ever, we are required to be united to overcome external challenges. But for that, first of all, we must remove those who have expressed readiness to leave Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan, who are ready to cede new territories from Syunik and Gegharkunik to the enemy every day. “We say no to that,” the deputy said in a conversation with journalists.

According to the deputy, the council to start the march from Tigranashen aims to confirm once again that Tigranashen, as it has always been Armenian, will remain so.

According to Anna Grigoryan, Pashinyan personally said that there are territories in the Republic of Armenia that are Azerbaijani. “Then one of their deputies said that there are enclaves in Armenia, mentioning Tigranashen. Would anyone have imagined that the Kapan-Goris Road would one day be handed over to Azerbaijan, the Kapan inter-community roads would be handed over to Azerbaijan? This is a reality, with a stroke of the pen they handed over heights of strategic importance, roads, “said Anna Grigoryan. The latter calls to stand up and say goodbye to these authorities.

Armen DAVTYAN

Photos from Anna Grigoryan’s Facebook page