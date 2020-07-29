The Darts Show podcast: World Matchplay review with the champion Dimitri Van den Bergh | Darts News

It’s an unique episode of the podcast as we are signed up with for a prolonged interview by the World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh – how he won, how he commemorated and when he initially got a dart.

After 9 days in Milton Keynes, it’s time to assess the talking points from a competition that offered shocks and classics and a lot more too.

Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville are reunited on Skype to go through the headings, prior to the champion – back house in Belgium – is on the phone to speak about everything.

The Dreammaker, whose dreams became a reality in the sport’s 2nd greatest competition, is our unique visitor as we review the action in Milton Keynes…

Dimitri Van den Bergh – from getting a dart at 18 months to lifting the Phil Taylor prize simply a couple of days back and preparing for the future, darts has actually been rather a journey forDimitri He takes us through everything – consisting of a current spell in lockdown with world champion Peter Wright.

Colin Lloyd’s talking points – as a previous champion our male fasts to hand down his congratulations, however there’s plenty more that took Lloydy’s eye. He takes us through a few of the stand-outs and what we may have found out ahead of the rest of the season.

John Part – the three-time champion of the world became part of the group at the Marshall Arena, however needed to follow some stringent procedures having actually been allowed to fly fromCanada He’s likewise figured out to get a Tour card back and brings us up to speed.

Premier League upgrade – arrows is back in Milton Keynes in August after the PDC’s most current statement, we will upgrade you with where, when and how the Premier League will be aiming to return on track

Darts is back on Sky Sports next month, as the Premier League returns with 6 successive nights of action getting underway on Tuesday, August 25.