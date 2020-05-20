The Darts Show podcast: Dave Allen, Paul Gallagher, Dan Dawson and Joe Cullen | Darts News

We’ve connected our earphones, obtained collectively in a digital surroundings and maintained our social distancing to convey you one other episode of the Darts Show podcast, and there’s loads of different sports activities stars becoming a member of us with Michael Bridge and Colin Lloyd main the way in which.

Unsurprisingly it is a darting from house theme once more as we mirror on the PDC Home Tour which reached the top of it is first section and additionally supplied footballers, boxers, golfers, cricketers and snooker world champions.

Dan Dawson oversaw all 32 nights (and two afternoons) so naturally on his first day without work in additional than a month, we get him on the present to mirror on the mammoth endeavor.

We hear from him on the celebs of the present, and get the tales from behind the digital camera as properly.

Boxer Dave Allen joined the Darts Show podcast after success on the sports activities stars darts from house problem – and he needs the soccer champion subsequent

Joe Cullen produced one of many shows of the event to this point, and was fairly trustworthy about struggling for motivation, so the Rock Star delves a little bit bit deeper into life in lockdown and hopefully rising to fulfil his potential.

Resident knowledgeable Lloydy picks out the payers he thinks are value a watch after the second stage of Home Tour was confirmed

Another of the darts from house improvements has seen sporting stars collide, with Preston’s Paul Gallagher popping out on high within the footballers model and Dave Allen triumphing within the all-sports version.

Both males be part of us and there’s trash discuss unsurprisingly from the boxer within the group with Allen calling for a champion of champions.