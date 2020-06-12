The Darts Show podcast: Barry Hearn and Michael van Gerwen prepare for darts return | Darts News

As sport starts to return, PDC chairman Barry Hearn joins us to discuss darts’ return, the entire world no 1 Michael van Gerwen also checks in and Tim Vine talks tungsten.

It’s been a while considering that the last bout of the podcast and there is plenty to digest with Pro Tour returns in the offing and the Matchplay set to take place.

Nathan Aspinall was crowned Home Tour champion and Colin Lloyd has been playing virtual darts with comedians…..

Michael van Gerwen – he may will be in lockdown and he may have opted from the PDC Home Tour, however the world no 1 is a huge busy man as baby number two has kept him more than occupied.

The Dutchman is refreshed after his extended break but keen get started and fires a warning for the others of darts.

Barry Hearn – the PDC chairman joins us for the first time since his coronary attack and reports after four days rest he was back at the job, and he is been busy as the 2nd half of the darting year begins to take shape..

He takes us through the challenges in bringing sport back in completely different circumstances but confirms plans for the Matchplay and the resumption of play behind closed doors.

Stuart Pyke – the entire world of darts was shocked by the recent news Sky Sports lead commentator Rod Studd had suffered a stroke, close friend and fellow commentator Stuart Pyke delivers encouraging news on Rod’s rehabilitation

Colin Lloyd – our personal former world no 1 and former Matchplay champion breaks down the most recent talking points, including how darts may possibly look in today’s world, a switch for the World Cup and the success of the Home Tour

Tim Vine – the comedian is known for his one-liners but that he joins the show to share with you nine-darters and his finishing skills after having a victory over our very own Lloydy in a radio game of on the web darts.

It ends up Vine is, or was, quite handy as that he discuss his love of the sport and taking a leg off his hero – the legendary Eric Bristow.

Coverage of the PDC’s Home Tour keep on the Sky Sports app throughout the week, for the final week of the first round. Sky Sports – away from home! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android