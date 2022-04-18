The danger comes "silently" ․ There is no proper awareness mechanism for the deaf in Armenia

“The situation in Artsakh is tense again. “The enemy has left the people of Artsakh without gas.” Arayik Galstyan With this news, the Deaf Union begins to tell the events of the previous week.

Throughout the week, he follows what is happening in Armenia and around the world and tells it to the deaf gathered in the union every Monday in sign language.





“We live in dangerous times, all Armenians are in a difficult situation, and the deaf or hard of hearing – more so. If everyone in the family is deaf, a great difficulty can arise at the moment of awareness of a possible war. “In a state of war, the deaf will not hear the alarm signal and will not be able to take protective action,” he said.

Arayik is 64 years old, he was born in Agarak, Syunik region, in a pedagogue family. He lost his hearing at the age of eight months due to wrong treatment.

His wife is deaf, her children and grandchildren have no hearing problems.

“I received education in the school for the deaf, I was engaged in woodworking. Most of my life in Armenia և I have worked as a shoemaker in Russia. “Now I spend all day with my grandchildren, taking them to kindergarten, school, helping with homework,” he says.





In parallel with his daily affairs, Arayik Galstyan decided to tell the members of the Association of the Deaf about what was happening in the world, because, as he says, some deaf people could not get an education, this can cause various difficulties in everyday life.





2020 After the Artsakh war, Arayik gets a lot of news in the news that the Ministry of Emergency Situations will launch a horn in this or that community. and will remain defenseless.





“If the danger is during the day, I will try to inform the other deaf people by video, but the war is unpredictable,” he said.

According to Arayik, the number of deaf people living in Armenia is not so large.





He notes that if the flashing alarm system is an “expensive pleasure” for the state, then the Ministry of Emergency Situations can send a special signal to the phones of deaf people during the air emergency.

“It should be explained in detail on TV, with the help of a gesture interpreter, that this signal coming to the phone warns of danger, so that all deaf people know and be more careful,” says Arayik.





Speaker of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Anna Baghdasaryan According to him, the announcement of the operation of horns in the settlements is carried out in accordance with the law in the form of electronic media, TV and radio.





“The other tool of alarm is the SMS messages that are sent to the population. The communication operators operating in Armenia send short messages to all the subscribers, ”says the spokesman of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Those gathered in the Deaf Association to get acquainted with the news on Monday are a little surprised to hear about the way of notification via SMS, it is news for them.





Arayik, who has seen hundreds of publications about the operation of horns in the settlements, has not received an SMS message informing about them at least once or has not heard about it from others.

“The fish stinks from the head, just as we were unprepared and neglected before the war, so now. The problem is deeper ․ Suppose the flashing lights were installed in the apartments of the deaf, and the SMS reached the subscribers at the right time, in any case we do not know what to do. If, for example, there is a bombing, we do not know where to go. It is good that at least we have eyesight, we will see where other people are going and we will follow them! “As a way out, this is all we have to do,” says Arayik.





Agenda for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities “NGO Mushegh Hovsepyan Notes that there are various alarm systems in the world for the deaf, which allow information to be received in the event of an emergency by means of a light or any other signal that will visually alert to a potential hazard.





“They are partially used in Armenia. For example, they are placed in school corridors; it is obvious that the child in the classroom will simply not see that signal in case of danger, ”says Mushegh Hovsepyan.

He notes that he is not optimistic about the notification via SMS, he does not imagine how much it will work in an emergency.

“The problem is that in case of an emergency, those SMS must be sent to many people, whether our systems will allow it. This awareness tool has not been tested, we do not know how it will work. But it is clear that the state must take steps in this direction. “In my opinion, neither the civil society nor the people with disabilities have high expectations in this issue,” says Mushegh Hovsepyan.

According to him, the information published by the state on emergency situations should be accompanied by available gauges, sign language, subtitles.

“Today, special news programs are accompanied by simultaneous translation into Armenian sign language. Not to mention the provision of breaking news, because there is a shortage of sign language translators throughout Armenia. The RA Ministry of Health has many videos on coronavirus, which is considered another emergency, but how many of them are provided in Armenian sign language? There are unique videos, which were made either on the initiative of international organizations or by non-governmental organizations. In other cases, the state simply does not feel responsible. Deaf people are considered one of the most vulnerable groups of people with disabilities, they are almost completely isolated from society, as if in an information blockade, can not make claims, and in Armenia, financial claims are usually deadlocked, no one wants to solve them “, He says.

It should be noted that the Deaf Association of Armenia and the Agenda for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities have appealed to the Constitutional Reform Council to have the Armenian language sign language recognized by the Constitution as a state practice, which is an accepted practice all over the world.



In Ukraine, for example, just days after the start of hostilities, local experts have created a special app that sends a message to app users as soon as air alarms go off. The application targets all citizens, but it is more useful for the hearing impaired.