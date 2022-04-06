The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the head of Tsakkar community of Gegharkunik region on the case of abuse of official powers, official falsification, as well as by the employees of the municipality assisting their superior has been completed in the Central Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee.

As a result of other investigative and judicial actions carried out in the pre-trial proceedings, a number of circumstances were revealed, including the circle of assistants to the mayor, the amount of damage caused to the community.

In particular, the investigation substantiated that the former head of the community, in 2002-2021. Due to other mercenary and personal interests, he used his official position against the interests of the service, which resulted in significant damage to the rights and legitimate interests of the community, which inadvertently caused severe consequences.

According to the facts, the former head of the community, after learning about the intention of HVEN CJSC to provide overhead power lines in Tsakkar community within the framework of the “Reliability of Electricity” program financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as using “Property” From the opportunity provided by Article 34 of the RA Law on State Registration of Rights, defined by the procedure for correcting mistakes made during state registration, the municipality agreed with three employees of the municipality to register their ownership of the lands belonging to the latter, and later at a higher price. Assistance in selling to HVEN CJSC.

The mentioned employees of the municipality, in order to support their superior, made և signed the community-owned lands in fact belonging to them, but by mistake in 2011. Agreements confirming obviously false facts on the registration of the same land plots as community property in December.

The former head of the community’s 0.166 hectare adjacent land plot to be purchased by HVEN CJSC and the corresponding false documents on the ownership of the 0.15 hectare, 0.137 hectare, 0.166 hectare adjacent land plots belonging to the family members of the mentioned employees of the municipality. Non-compliant, false information posts in 2016 In July 2007, he submitted to the Gegharkunik Regional Subdivision of the State Committee of the Real Estate Cadastre under the Government of the Republic of Armenia, on the basis of which the Cadastre Committee registered the ownership of the above-mentioned persons and their family members over the mentioned land plots.

Then, at the request of the community head, in 2016 In September, on the one hand, contracts were signed between the mentioned employees of the municipality, their community members, as well as the former head of the community, his wife, and on the other hand, a representative of HVEN CJSC. The proceeds were transferred to the former head of the community, resulting in negligent damage to the rights and legitimate interests of the Jakkar community, which caused significant repercussions.

With the combination of sufficient evidence obtained, the former head of the community was charged with Part 2 of Article 308 և Part 1 of Article 314 of the RA Criminal Code, and three employees of the municipality with Article 38-308 մաս 2 և Article 38-314, part 1. As a precautionary measure against the four defendants in the criminal case, a signature not to leave was chosen.

The former head of the community repaired the damage caused to the community.

The preliminary investigation is over, the criminal case has been sent to court with an indictment.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.