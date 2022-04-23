The Czech Ministry of Defense has sent an application to the Ministry of Finance to increase its budget by 1.4 billion kronor, CTK reports.

New military equipment will be acquired with the required means, other means necessary to increase the country’s defense capacity.

The Czech Ministry of Defense has justified the need to increase the budget and increase the country’s defense capabilities with the military operations in Ukraine.

The CTK agency considered it significant that the budget of the Czech Ministry of Defense had recently increased by one billion kroner.