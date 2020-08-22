The curse of the Airbnb aesthetic

Why do we take a trip? And would we still take a trip if all over was the very same? What would be the point?

Surf through Airbnb searching for your next vacation apartment or condo and you will discover that the provides in New York or Paris, London or Budapest, São Paulo or Tokyo typically look strangely comparable. As others have actually mentioned, it is as if a classy veil of white walls and grey couches, home plants and mid-century-style furnishings has actually come down and flattened them all into harmony. Writer Kyle Chayka called this phenomenon of the constant rentable interior “airspace”.

There might be a couple of self-consciously wacky touches (since the short-term rental style guides inform hosts that individuals like wacky touches, within factor). These reveal uniqueness and character in the very same away that somebody who has “independent thinker” on their social-media profile will just ever be exceptionally unoriginal and conformist.

There may be a function wall, standing apart with its lurid pattern. There may be an inspiring message in huge, chunky, synthetic driftwood letters standing in the cooking area. “Live, love, laugh” constantly strikes me as especially extensive. Or it may be composed on a message board in diner-style letters, maybe defining, “But first, coffee”.