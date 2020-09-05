The ‘Curious Life and Death Of’ Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones: Murder conspiracy theory examined in new series

Famous individuals being examined consist of Jones, Brittany Murphy and Pablo Escobar

Throughout the series, medical historianDr Lindsey Fitzharris interviews a group of professionals and carries out “virtual autopsies,” examining and discussing the main cause of death. She likewise carries out “fact-finding” journeys into the field to assist collect main proof and eyewitness statement.

At completion of each episode, she intends to use a clearer description behind the deaths through forensic assessment.

Some of the professionals included in the program consist ofDr Judy Melinek, a forensic pathologist who operated at Ground Zero after 9/11 and Brian Hook, a previous Scotland Yard investigator.

“Everything about [the Brian Jones] episode is startling,” Fitzharris informedFox News “I need to state that it’s most likely among our most explosive episodes. … Officially, it was noted as a drowning, however individuals at that celebration that night kept altering their statement years and years later on, and there’s even a deathbed confession. So I believe that’s going to be a truly shocking episode for individuals to tune into. Even if you do not understand who …