The sympathetic chain of the autonomic nervous system is located along the spine, with 3 pairs of nodes located in the cervical spine.

The nodes regulate the work of the blood vessels and muscles of the region according to their level of location. When the function of the nerve node is disturbed, the organ of the region irritated by the given node, in this case the neck muscle tone, is correspondingly disturbed. It can be accompanied by discomfort, heaviness, pain.

One of the main causes of neck pain is a sedentary daily, long work at the computer. Muscles tense, spasm, blood circulation deteriorates.

One of the main “culprits” of neck pain is the violation of sleep hygiene. Neurologists urge to take the choice of pillow and mattress seriously so that the head and body are anatomically in the correct position when sleeping, otherwise there may be bleeding in the neck, in some cases due to sleeping in the wrong position it is possible to compress the nerve.

With age, degenerative-dystrophic disorders occur in the body, as a result of which the blood circulation in the tissues deteriorates. Neck pain in the morning may be due to the above. Negative diseases can be the cause of neck pain.

Neck pain is a sign of nervous system overload. It is possible to see a doctor in time, change your lifestyle, avoid stressful situations, reduce their impact.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.