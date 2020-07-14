The CSTO Secretariat calls for immediate restoration of the ceasefire regime – Panorama

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat expresses serious concern over the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border that arose on July 12, the organization’s Secretariat said in a released statement on Tuesday.

“The current situation does not contribute to the normalization of the situation on the border of the two neighboring states, one of which is the Republic of Armenia. The Republic is a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The situation indicates a violation of the agreements of ceasefire reached at the leadership level of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

The statement next called for the need for an immediate restoration of the ceasefire regime in the CSTO responsibility zone and urged the sides

to seek settlement of conflict situations only through peaceful negotiations and to refrain from acts of provocation in order to prevent escalation of tension.