The CSTO member states discussed the issues of interdepartmental coordination of international transit permits for the provision of international flights of the CSTO member states’ air forces, as well as for the transportation of weapons, military equipment and cargo of military significance. This is mentioned in the message published on the CSTO website.

The consultations on the mentioned issues were held on April 5-6 in Moscow at the CSTO Joint Staff. Representatives of the Ministries of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, as well as the Secretariat of the CSTO Joint Staff took part in the discussions.

As a result of the consultations, it was deemed expedient to make changes in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) “On the formation of means”, “the order of activities” of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, December 10, 2010, “CSTO member states’ other military formations, their movable property, on the transportation of military goods “in the agreement of September 15, 2015.

The issues of introducing the norms of the agreements adopted by the organization in the national legislation of the CSTO member states were discussed.