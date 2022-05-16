Armenia, as a founding member of the Collective Security Treaty, is committed to the further development of the CSTO, it considers it a key factor in ensuring stability, security and security in Armenia in the Eurasian region, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at the CSTO summit in Moscow.

“Armenia is positive about the CSTO, fully supports its further development,” Pashinyan said.

He also noted that the situation in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility is tense.