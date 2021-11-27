‘The crypto markets haven’t really reacted’ to Fed Chair Powell’s renomination: CoinDesk
‘The crypto markets haven’t really reacted’ to Fed Chair Powell’s renomination: CoinDesk

CoinDesk Global Macro Editor and Anchor Emily Parker joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman to examine cryptocurrency’s reaction to Jerome Powell’s Fed chair re-nomination, and El Salvador’s bitcoin city plans.

