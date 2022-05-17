From June 3 to June 18, Armenia will host the “Miss CIS 2022” international beauty contest, which will be attended by 25-30 beauties aged 18-25.

“The Miss CIS beauty contest is a large-scale program, which is being held in the Republic of Armenia for the second time,” said the contest organizer and founder. Nairi Mnatsakanyan: He stressed that from the beginning the goal was to hold the competition in Armenia, which is important in terms of raising the awareness of our country and PR.

“Through beauties from different countries, who have already traveled in their countries, are considered winners in this field, have followers in this field, there is a desire to present our country, our culture, our history,” said Nairi Mnatsakanyan. He added that within the framework of the competition, the beauties will stay in Armenia for 15 days, and together with the tourism committee, an interesting tourist route has been developed for them. “16 countries are participating in the competition, including non-CIS member states. There are also participants from Cuba, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. ” Specialists working with beauties and the gala show are invited from outside. The jury consists of 13 members, 2 of whom are from Armenia. The composition of the jury according to international standards will be announced at the last moment.

Referring to the beauties from Muslim countries participating in swimsuits, Nairi Mnatsakanyan said that it was decided to be more restrained, although the representatives of those countries would not refuse the number in swimsuits. “They are dozens of times more interested in our event than Armenia as an organizing country.”

Director of “Miss CIS” International Beauty Contest, Founder of “Armwood Fashion” project Rubina Grigoryan in a word. “The girls will be in Armenia for 15 days and there will be no competition rounds as such during that time. We tried to serve that period for the benefit of our country. We will have study tours, because in general they focus a lot on beauty, that’s why we thought that through girls we can make Armenia famous in their countries. “One of the most important messages is that an international competition will be held in our country, which will bring an influx of tourists to our country every year.”

He said that during the gala show of the competition there will be 3 rounds, the girls will first present themselves in the so-called body version and not in a swimsuit. “We will present it from a cultural point of view, artistically combined with the jewelry of our Armenian designers. In short, it will be a very aesthetic number. It will be followed by the national costume, and in the last stage, the evening dress, “said Rubina Grigoryan. The winning beauty will receive a crown, which will remain a gift to her. Let us add that the exclusive right to organize and hold the tender belongs to “Nairi Travel” company.

Gohar HAKOBYAN