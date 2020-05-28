‘The Crown’ stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith to perform virtual play together

The two will stay six ft aside in a model of Duncan Macmillan’s play, “Lungs,” and will perform to an empty theater. Instead, the play will likely be livestreamed to up to 1,000 folks per night time. Tickets will likely be provided through the Old Vic’s customary pricing.

“The ice caps are melting, there’s overpopulation, political unrest; everything’s going to hell in a handcart — why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?” an outline of the play reads.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, Foy and Smith play the couple.

The Old Vic may also supply a sequence of virtual play-readings.