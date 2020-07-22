‘The Crown’ Season 5 filming postponed until 2021: report

The hold-up in filming, nevertheless, is supposedly unrelated to the unique coronavirus pandemic. Sources told the outlet that the program normally takes prolonged breaks throughout filming.

There was a two-year space in between the release of Seasons 2 and 3. Season 4 was launched on Netflix in 2019.

Because Season 5 isn’t starting filming until next year, the 6th and last season will not movie until 2022, according to the outlet.

The newest discovery follows the author and developer of the program revealed that “The Crown” would have a Season 6 after it was formerly revealed that Season 5 would be the program’s last.

“As we began to talk about the stories for Series 5, it quickly ended up being clear that in order to justify the richness and intricacy of the story we need to return to the initial strategy and do 6 seasons,” the program’s author and developer Peter Morgan stated in a statement.

Morgan continued: “To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Olivia Colman will represent Queen Elizabeth II for Season 5 “before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton,” Netflix exposed.

Left Bank Pictures and Netflix did not right away react to Fox News’ ask for remark.