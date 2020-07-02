‘The Crown’ casts new Princess Margaret for the fifth and final season

shut Video

Manville, 64, expressed her pleasure to tackle the function beforehand held by Helena Bonham Carter in Seasons 3 and 4 and Vanessa Kirby in Seasons 1 and 2.

“I couldn’t be happier to be enjoying Princess Margaret. The baton is being handed on from two formidable actresses and I actually do not wish to let the facet down,” the actress mentioned in an announcement.

Manville has a particular connection to the Royal Family. In 2015, she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday.

The actress added: “Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

In January, Staunton, 64, was revealed to take over the function of Elizabeth II. The function was beforehand held by Claire Foy in seasons one and two and Olivia Colman for seasons three and 4.

Netflix additionally revealed in January that Season 5 can be the final season of the present. The announcement occurred after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared that they had been “stepping back” as senior members of the royal household.