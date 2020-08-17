‘The Crown’ casts Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in last two seasons

Debicki will join a new cast for the series that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Staunton succeeds Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role.

Emma Corrin is playing Diana on the drama’s upcoming fourth season, but Debicki will take on the part for what’s sure to be the character’s most dramatic chapters. Seasons 5 and 6 are expected to be the show’s final seasons. No premiere date of Season 4 has been announced.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said on Twitter. “It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

