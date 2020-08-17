‘The Crown’ casts Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6

The Australian starlet will represent the late British royal in seasons 5 and 6 of the duration drama, which is anticipated to cover the 1990s and early 2000s and get the Windsor story throughout among its most unstable durations.

“The Crown” will review the collapse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marital relationship as well as her death in an auto accident in Paris in 1997.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki stated in a declaration published on “The Crown”‘s authorities Twitter account.

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”