With her speech, Nicole created a content crisis in the country. On the other hand, the CP audience created a crisis in the hall with its applause.

It is very difficult to imagine how the three factions will continue to work together after that, how you will work in committees, around standard agendas. One of the most dangerous speeches of the third republic was heard in that hall, it was applauded. This is the fact.

After that, there must be either a new National Assembly or a new majority. A temporary solution may be a significant change in the opposition, but here the key word is significant.

The current developments show that there will be a crisis on the street. It is difficult to say at this moment how much, how much. Will it have the volume that will lead to the resignation of the government? Technologically, judging by the existence of parallel lives in Yerevan, it is difficult to imagine that there will be a change of government in the country in the coming days or weeks. But there is a lot of accumulated energy in the society, the tendency of accumulation is growing. There is no tool with which it is possible to measure the volume of that energy, but in terms of quality it is obviously aggressive, taking into account the war, defeat, casualties, national humiliation, etc. That energy must be released. When ից from which spark, no one can say. This is the swan that will one day come down to the center of Yerevan.

Today’s street, at least at the moment, is quite good in quality, կարելի You can see good individual qualities during the day in Freedom Square, և the same quality prevails in public platforms. The problem is the content of the struggle offered on the street today.

The anti-government system must be able to formulate clear content. This, roughly speaking, is the vital product that should be offered to the society. Until people see the full picture of tomorrow they are offered, they will not become part of the process.

Comparing the available facts, we state that a multi-layered crisis has been created in the country. in the hall, an acute content-technological crisis, which must be resolved, in the street, an inevitable tension, which must be introduced into the content-structural bed. Those who make decisions about street processes either do not see or do not understand the content crisis on the street.

And there is a compressible internal energy that will explode in a moment. And finally, no one has dissolved Azerbaijan. There is an aggressive factor that can change the situation at some point.

We are entering a rather tense and contradictory stage, as a result of which the government will change, but we will not avoid difficult decisions and developments.

That is why it is possible to see more in the perspective of Armenia’s development than Nikol’s removal. That is why it is necessary to give clear content to the processes taking place in the streets and halls from now on.