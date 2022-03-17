During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case under investigation in the Serious Crimes Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in Yerevan, as a result of other necessary investigative and judicial actions, cases of abuse of official authority by the former head of Yerevan Arabkir district were revealed. He was charged with Part 2 of the 308th plot of the RA Criminal Code (two episodes).

According to the data obtained during the investigation, the latter in 2005-2007. As an official, he abused his official powers for other charitable, personal interests, used his official position against the interests of the service, as a result of which the land area of ​​”Arabkir” park included in the restrictions of Article 60 of the RA Land Code The godson of the director of “Makur Arabkir” CJSC, subordinated to the Arabkir municipality, was alienated by direct sale.

Besides, the former head of the community owns 2734.6 sq.m. The buildings with an area of ​​29,800,000 AMD, incomparably lower than the cadastral value, were sold to his father for direct sale, as a result of which significant damage was done to the rights and legal interests of the community. Later, the mentioned real estate was divided into two property units and alienated to other persons with incomparably high values.

During the preliminary investigation, the former head of the Arabkir district of Yerevan submitted an application requesting that the criminal prosecution against him be terminated on the grounds that the statute of limitations had expired on unjustified grounds.

In cases of causing damage as a result of abuse of official position by the former head of the community, Yerjan community was recognized as a victim in a criminal case, and in the amount of 450,340,462 AMD – a civil plaintiff.

On February 22, 2022, a decision was made to terminate the criminal prosecution against the latter under Article 308, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, on the grounds that the statute of limitations had expired on the non-justifying basis.

Based on the decision made by the body conducting the proceedings on an unjustifiable basis, the necessary actions were taken to recover the amount of the above-mentioned amount caused to the Yerjan community in order to apply measures to secure the claim.

RA Investigative Committee