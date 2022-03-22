The Department of Human Crimes of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia has summed up the results of 2021. The results of the activities of the RA Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement bodies within the framework of the criminal fight against trafficking during

According to that, in 2021 16 criminal cases were initiated in connection with such cases, which is 60% more than in 2020. compared to:

7 of the mentioned were related to labor exploitation, 4 such cases have been transferred since 2020. 8 people were involved in 7 criminal cases as defendants in these criminal cases, which in 2020. compared to (4 people in 3 cases) more than double. 4 of them were sent to court with an guilty verdict against 6 people. This index is twice as high as in 2020. The result (3 defendants in 2 cases).

In 1 case on labor exploitation sent to court, 1 person was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment under Article 132.2, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, using the conciliation proceedings. Pursuant to Article 70 of the RA Criminal Code, the sentence of imprisonment was not applied conditionally, a probation period of 2 years was appointed. The trial continues with the other case sent to court.

A total of 14 people were recognized as victims of labor exploitation cases, of which 9 were men and 5 were minors.

The other 9 out of 16 cases (1 in 2020) concerned sexual exploitation. 2 of them were sent to court, 4 of them are under investigation.

Eight people were charged with sexual exploitation (there were none in 2020), two of whom were sent to court with a guilty verdict. Of the 4 defendants in the criminal cases sent to court, 3 are women and 1 is a man.

Detention was used as a precautionary measure against 5 persons in criminal cases related to sexual exploitation.

In 1 case of such nature sent to court, 1 person was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment under Article 132, Part 2, Clauses 1 and 4 of the RA Criminal Code, և Article 132, Part 2, Clause 4. Only one of the 15 victims in the case was a minor.

In total, 25 people were recognized as victims of sexual exploitation cases.

Compared to the previous year, the sharp increase in the number of cases of internal sexual exploitation (9 cases compared to 1 in the previous year) is due to the increase in public awareness, as well as the consistency of law enforcement agencies in prosecuting and prosecuting criminals. In other words, the disclosure of cases is not left to the victims’ self-disclosure.

This circumstance plays a positive role in the gathering and fixing of evidence, excluding the practice of using the testimony of victims in such cases as the main source.

2021 No cases of exploitation were reported in special institutions (prisons, child care homes, institutions for people with mental or physical disabilities).

No cases of sexual exploitation have been reported in the UAE, Turkey or other countries. 2021 The only case of foreign labor exploitation revealed in the Russian Federation, which referred to 2016-2018.

The study conducted by the RA Prosecutor’s Office shows that in general, the number of cases of exploitation of minors, the mentally ill, ie vulnerable groups has increased. This is considered a positive trend internationally in the fight against trafficking, given that, as a rule, persons in this category could not identify themselves as victims of trafficking. That is, the discovery of these cases is the result of a proactive investigation by law enforcement agencies.

In one case of exploitation of a minor, the prosecutor initiated the proceedings, and after witnessing the juvenile begging, the incident took place. The investigation revealed a family in a socially disadvantaged situation, where other crimes against humanity were committed against other minors.

The absence of convictions in trafficking cases is an international issue. The passing of 1 guilty verdict in 2020 and 2 guilty verdicts in 2021 is considered a significant progress, considering that in Armenia before that a verdict on sexual exploitation was made in 2016, and on labor exploitation In 2014.

The mentioned indicators and tendencies were a signal for 2021. Published July 1, 2021 by the US Department of State on Human Trafficking In the annual report, Armenia’s position in the ranking of countries in the field of anti-trafficking has improved: Armenia has been positively transferred from the 2nd subgroup of the 2nd group to the 1st subgroup of the same group.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia is actively involved in various international platforms for experience in the field of combating human trafficking, exchange of information, professional development.