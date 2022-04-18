Based on the documents received from the RA State Control Service, according to the materials prepared by the RA Anti-Corruption Committee, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated under the features of Part 1 of Article 314.3 of the RA Criminal Code revealed the head of Gyulagarak community of Lori region M. G., TB, a family member affiliated with the latter, as well as RV, the deputy head of Gyulagarak community, in their 2020 Circumstances of concealment of especially large amounts of property income data to be declared in the annual declarations.

In particular, the head of the community MG hid in the 2020 annual declaration of the official submitted to the RA Commission for the Prevention of Corruption of the Lori Berd of Agarak community of Lori region, mainly located in Kurtan villages, for mining and mining. , 11 residential land plots with a building of industrial significance as a warehouse, with a residential house, the total cadastral value of which is 2.5 million AMD. The “LEXUS GX 470” car he owned and his share in “GETAVAN” LLC were also hidden. In addition, MG did not declare 2020 in the form of salary. 2,822,648 AMD from the income received.

TB, affiliated with the head of Gyulagarak community, submitted to the RA Commission for the Prevention of Corruption in 2020. In the annual declaration of the official’s family member, he hid 11 agricultural and residential plots of land in the village of Kurtan, Gyulagarak community, Lori marz, which are subject to declaration, with the right of declaration, as well as joint ownership or share ownership, with a WHO building of .256 AMD: Besides, the latter did not declare 2020 either. The total amount of AMD 20,898,491 in his accounts during

Deputy head of Gyulagarak community RV presented by 2020 In the annual declaration of the official, he hid the loan of 1,350,000 AMD, which was provided to him in the amount of 4,237,134.3 AMD, in the amount of 4,237,134.3 AMD, which was provided to him, in the amount of 4,237,134.3 AMD. income:

2022 On April 2, 2012, the three persons mentioned were finally charged under Article 3143, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation of the mentioned criminal case is over, the supervising prosecutor has confirmed the indictment ը the criminal case, according to the three persons mentioned in the accusation. sent to the Court of First Instance of the city of Yerevan for examination.

2022 As of April 15, 2012, the RA General Prosecutor’s Anti-Corruption Committee under the supervision of the prosecutors of the Department for Supervision of Legal Proceedings under the supervision of the Prosecutors of the RA Criminal Code’s 314.2 ) 16 criminal cases were investigated under the articles, 12 of which were transferred from the previous year.

13 of the above-mentioned criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of presenting false data in the declarations or concealing the data subject to declaration (1 of which was initiated in 2022), and 2 – on the grounds of intentional submission of declarations (2 were initiated in 2022), one criminal A case was initiated under Articles 314.2 և 314.3 of the H Criminal Code.

11 people were involved in 16 criminal cases as defendants, 10 of which were under Article 314.3 of the RA Criminal Code.

According to the indictment, 3 criminal cases were sent to the RA General Prosecutor’s Office against 5 persons, of which the prosecutor made a non-acquittal decision to terminate the criminal prosecution on the basis of active remorse and terminate the criminal case.

Moreover, after the criminalization of the act envisaged by Article 314.2 of the RA Criminal Code (the article was supplemented on 09.06.17) in 2022. For the first time, 1 case was sent to court with an indictment against 1 person.

The proceedings of 1 criminal case have been suspended, and the preliminary investigation of 13 criminal cases continues.