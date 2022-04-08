The results of the studies conducted in the Aragatsavan community of the Aragatsotn region of the Republic of Armenia by the staff of the Geodesy and Land Use Control Department of the RA Urban Development, Technical և Fire Safety Inspection Body were sent to the Talin Police Department by the RA Aragatsotn Region Prosecutor’s Office. As a result, in 2021 On August 8, 2012, a criminal case was initiated under Article 308, Part 1 and Article 308, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code.

Under the prosecutor’s post-investigation control, the preliminary investigation of the mentioned criminal case investigated in the Talin Investigation Division of the RA Penitentiary substantiated that the head of Aragatsavan community of Aragatsotn region A. P. did not fulfill his official duties, violating the requirements of the RA Law on Local Self-Government, the relevant decision of the RA Government, the RA Land Code.

In particular, it turned out that 3 limited liability companies leased 7.8 hectares, 21.4 hectares, 7.8 hectares of separate agricultural land plots leased from the community on the basis of mineral extraction permits, mining acts, mining contracts by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Armenia. From 2003 to 2021, in different periods, mining was carried out.

However, the mayor, having the authority to control the use of land within the administrative boundaries of the community, compliance with the requirements of land legislation by land users, to prevent and eliminate illegal land use, did not suspend the misuse of land by three companies, did not take measures to change the purpose of agricultural land. in the direction of: As a result, the land budget of Aragatsavan community was less paid land tax in the amount of 10,666,161 AMD.

2022 On February 22, A. P. was charged with Part 2 of Article 308 of the RA Criminal Code և Part 1 of Article 308 (two episodes).

During the preliminary investigation, the latter fully restored the above-mentioned damage caused to the community.

The body conducting the proceedings made a decision on the accused A. as the head of the community. On the suspension of P.’s powers, which was approved by the Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Aragatsotn Marz.

The preliminary investigation is over, the prosecutor supervising its legality has confirmed the indictment and sent the criminal case to the first instance court of Aragatsotn region for substantive examination.