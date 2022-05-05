Home Armenia The criminal case initiated on the case of shooting from the Azerbaijani... Armenia The criminal case initiated on the case of shooting from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of Taghavard was accepted for proceedings in Artsakh penitentiary | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 5, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The criminal case initiated on the case of shooting from the Azerbaijani position in the direction of Taghavard was accepted for proceedings in Artsakh penitentiary | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The woman who was killed with special cruelty is the lecturer kidnapped from YSU in 2017 | Morning Armenia Turkish analyst. Those Armenians և Jews |: Morning Armenia “The police are using the last brute force.” Arthur Sargsyan |: Morning Recent Posts Palestinian PM: What PresidentTrump is proposing is no more than an apartheid system Tigran Nersisyan. If an Armenian is adequate, he cannot accept this normally. ... Voice Actor Keiji Fujiwara Passes Away at 55 Due to Cancer Study finds black communities account for disproportionate number of Covid-19 deaths in US Disney World reopens: A look inside the Magic Kingdom Most Popular Citizens with significant achievements will be deferred from military service The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia informs that on May 6, 2022, at 11:00, a compulsory military... A new status quo is being formed in Armenia, a totally rejected government, which... Vahe Hovhannisyan, a member of the "Alternative Projects" group, wrote: "What do we have after yesterday? Prime Minister surrounded by a large army. This is... Turkish aviation authorities do not allow FLYONE ARMENIA to fly to European countries The Turkish aviation authorities did not provide FLYONE ARMENIA with the possibility of overflight flights to European countries through Turkish airspace. "As a result of... In school No. 24, the teacher hit the student with a book. Ministry... A video was spread on the Internet today, where a teacher hits a student with a book during the lesson, which is unacceptable, inappropriate... The automatic electronic case registration system has been re-launched in the courts. BDK: On May 5, at 14:00, the system of automatic electronic registration of cases in the Court of First Instance of the city of Yerevan,...