The Cricket Show: England’s Mark Wood and Graham Onions discuss cricket’s return | Cricket News

A pair of ‘Likely Lads’ be a part of Thursday’s version of The Cricket Show as north-east pair Mark Wood and Graham Onions discuss cricket’s hopeful return this summer season.
May 28, 2020, 2:00pm
Wood is one among a choose variety of England bowlers to have returned to particular person coaching, with a West Indies tour this summer season trying “increasingly likely”.
The ECB are additionally in discussions with Pakistan over a subsequent sequence, whereas Australia are mentioned to be hopeful of touring as late as September.
Wood and Onions will be a part of Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on The Cricket Show, who may also discuss the 30-man squad England are anticipated to call for the summer season.
We’ll learn how Wood is discovering his return to particular person coaching and the issues that include it. whereas his former Durham team-mate, and ex-England seamer, Onions will discuss the uncertainty surrounding the county season.
The 37-year-old Lancashire veteran will speak of his frustrations and the difficulties he’s dealing with in getting in control forward of any proposed begin date.
