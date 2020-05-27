The Cricket Show: England’s Mark Wood and Graham Onions discuss cricket’s return | Cricket News



















0:58



Join us from 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event as we hear from Mark Wood and Graham Onions.

Join us from 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event as we hear from Mark Wood and Graham Onions.

A pair of ‘Likely Lads’ be a part of Thursday’s version of The Cricket Show as north-east pair Mark Wood and Graham Onions discuss cricket’s hopeful return this summer season.

The Cricket Show Live on

Wood is one among a choose variety of England bowlers to have returned to particular person coaching, with a West Indies tour this summer season trying “increasingly likely”.

The ECB are additionally in discussions with Pakistan over a subsequent sequence, whereas Australia are mentioned to be hopeful of touring as late as September.

Wood and Onions will be a part of Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on The Cricket Show, who may also discuss the 30-man squad England are anticipated to call for the summer season.

0:33 England bowler Mark Wood explains the video of him altering a nappy whereas wearing full package through the coronavirus lockdown. England bowler Mark Wood explains the video of him altering a nappy whereas wearing full package through the coronavirus lockdown.

We’ll learn how Wood is discovering his return to particular person coaching and the issues that include it. whereas his former Durham team-mate, and ex-England seamer, Onions will discuss the uncertainty surrounding the county season.

1:05 Graham Onions says he’s lacking the aggressive nature of his job as a cricketer, however is taking a optimistic from having the ability to give his physique a relaxation. Graham Onions says he’s lacking the aggressive nature of his job as a cricketer, however is taking a optimistic from having the ability to give his physique a relaxation.

The 37-year-old Lancashire veteran will speak of his frustrations and the difficulties he’s dealing with in getting in control forward of any proposed begin date.

Don’t miss The Cricket Show at 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports News. Available as a podcast later within the day.