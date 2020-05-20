The Cricket Show – England vs Pakistan latest and 15 years of Chance to Shine | Cricket News



















0:57



We discuss to Pakistan CEO Wasim Khan concerning the scheduled tour of England, plus mark 15 years of the Chance to Shine programme.

We discuss to Pakistan CEO Wasim Khan concerning the scheduled tour of England, plus mark 15 years of the Chance to Shine programme.

England are planning on taking part in Test sequence in opposition to West Indies and Pakistan behind closed doorways in bio-safe venues this summer time.

On final week’s The Cricket Show, we acquired the latest on how and when the West Indies video games would possibly happen and on this week’s episode we are going to get an replace from the Pakistan camp by CEO Wasim Khan.

Join us from 2pm on Sky Sports News on Thursday as Khan chats about Pakistan’s scheduled tour of England, which is ready to comprise three Test matches and as many T20 internationals.

Khan shall be a visitor on Thursday’s The Cricket Show

Khan – a former CEO at Leicestershire whose taking part in profession included spells at Warwickshire and Sussex – may additionally talk about the current tour of the MCC to Lahore, which was detailed on a Sky Sports Cricket documentary, how shut common worldwide cricket is to returning to Pakistan – and whether or not England could quickly go to the nation.

Plus, with Chance to Shine celebrating 15 years in existence, we meet up with chief govt Laura Cordingley to chart its success and future plans.

The charity was established in 2005 to reinvigorate cricket in state faculties and since then over 4 million youngsters in additional than 16,000 state faculties and communities have been given the prospect to develop by cricket.

Sir Alastair Cook participating in a Chance to Shine occasion

Chance to Shine has been centered on retaining youngsters lively throughout lockdown with digital classes, so Cordingley can even chat about that.

Cricket Show host Ian Ward can even be joined by Sky Cricket consultants Michael Atherton and Ebony Rainford-Brent, with England’s imminent return to coaching certain to be mentioned.

Don’t miss The Cricket Show at 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports News.